Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa


Life Is Eazi Vol. 2 Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa

Mr Eazi has sealed a licensing deal with Universal Africa for his forthcoming project, titled "Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos to London".

  • Published:
Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa play

Mr Eazi seals licensing deal with Universal Africa
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Mr Eazi has sealed a licensing deal with Universal Africa for his forthcoming project, titled "Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos to London".

Mr Eazi came into the scene in 2016 with back to back records and followed up with his mixtape – Accra to Lagos – last year.

Within this time he has gone on to tour the world, become Apple’s Up Next Artist, perform on James Corden, Sounds like Friday and Sunday Brunch.

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

Today, Mr Eazi has gone a step further by signing his label Banku Music on a licensing deal with Universal Africa for his next project "Lagos To London".

This took place in Johannesburg Wednesday evening as Mr Eazi and the head of Universal Africa Sipho Dlamini put pen to paper.

This will see Banku Music & Universal Africa jointly release his new project in Africa.

News of figures have not been communicated yet and Eazi has hinted further label partnerships for different key regions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Genevieve Nnaji: See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO) Genevieve Nnaji See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO)
VGMA: Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018 VGMA Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018
LIVE UPDATE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winners
Rising star: Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz Rising star Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz
New Music: Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa) New Music Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa)
Photos: Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge Photos Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge

Recommended Videos

Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King...bullet
2 Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammerbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winnersbullet
5 Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammerbullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
7 New Music Maccasio - Hold Tight (Prod. by MOG)bullet
8 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for...bullet

Related Articles

LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winners
Rising star Steadily rising – the music journey of Jiggy Waz
New Music Real MC - OLA (Prod. by Kaywa)
Photos Munumkum MBee receives Gold Prize after winning maiden Zylofon Independence Challenge
Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammer

Top Videos

1 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
2 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
3 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
6 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
7 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
8 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
9 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
10 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet

Music

Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album "Highlife Connect" on April 21
"Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album “3nity” art work
“3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work
M.anifest
2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA
Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12