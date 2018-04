news

Sabi Boy Entertainment frontliner, Mr. Mageek puts out visuals for his motivational tune "Another Man" featuring Young.

Shot in what looks like a project building, Mr. Mageek is seen praising God for the good things in his life and been hopeful for more blessings.

The song goes on to talk about how his blessings are not attached to that of another man's blessing.

Directed by Xbills Ebenezer, the video looks visually appealing; the conducive atmosphere and overall setup enhance the message Mr. Mageek is speaking about.

