news

Promising Reggae musician Abban has finally released the official music video to his latest banger, titled “Agoro”.

The song is a locally brewed lovers rock song that relates with the ordinary Ghanaian lover in the streets who best connects with the local dialect.

The video directed by Yaw Skyface shows how Abban picked up a girl from the streets and gave her the best things every man could ever give to his partner.

The slow-tempo jam was produced by Irie Ites Studio in-house producer Caskeys On It.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.