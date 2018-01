24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

SM Militants' Addi Self has released his first ever music video since he was signed by Shatta Wale to his record label, SM4LYF Records.

His track titled "Today Too" talks about making the best of life.

The song comes with a flashy music video directed by Rex.

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views.