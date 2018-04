news

Xtra Large Music act Adi Virgo finally dishes out the much anticipated project “The List” after teasing the fans with snippets weeks ago.

The new song produced by renowned sound engineer Possigee and visuals directed by Director Rex serves as a mouthpiece for the responsible guys out there who respects the fact that everyone woman has needs which are supposed to be taken care of.

Same as paying dowries is a must.

Check video below.