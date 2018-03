news

2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards "Record of the year" and "Best Female Vocalist" award winner, Adina is out with the official music video for her latest song, titled "Killing Me Softly".

The Afrobeats single which features Lynx Entertainment label's Kuami Eugene was dropped early March but now has its official visual.

The song was produced by TeddyMadeIt and the video directed by KP Selorm.

