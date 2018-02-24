Music Video: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina

news

Hitz In Motion Records frontman Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame is finally out with the official music video for his latest banger, titled “Amina”.

The video for the song which seeks to unite religions and believers was scheduled for release early February but was halted due to the shocking demise of one of Ghana’s favourite Dancehall songstresses, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’.

But now, fans can finally enjoy the visual effect of the sweet Afrobeats sound.

The video shot in Canada by Seed Visuals exhibits the everyday struggle lovers or couples from different religious backgrounds go through before succeeding in the end.

“Amina” video also proves the power of love and why it is necessary for couples to stick together despite their different beliefs.

The slow-tempo jam was produced by Paris Beat and mixed by Pee on Da Beat.

Enjoy the full video below and share your thoughts with us.