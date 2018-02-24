Music Video: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina

The video for the song which seeks to unite religions and believers was scheduled for release early February but was halted due to the shocking demise of one of Ghana’s favourite Dancehall songstresses, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’.
But now, fans can finally enjoy the visual effect of the sweet Afrobeats sound.
“Amina” video also proves the power of love and why it is necessary for couples to stick together despite their different beliefs.
The slow-tempo jam was produced by Paris Beat and mixed by Pee on Da Beat.
Enjoy the full video below and share your thoughts with us.