Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina


Music Video Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina

The video for the song which seeks to unite religions and believers was scheduled for release early February but was halted due to the shocking demise of one of Ghana’s favourite Dancehall songstresses, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina play

Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hitz In Motion Records frontman Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame is finally out with the official music video for his latest banger, titled “Amina”.

The video for the song which seeks to unite religions and believers was scheduled for release early February but was halted due to the shocking demise of one of Ghana’s favourite Dancehall songstresses, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’.

But now, fans can finally enjoy the visual effect of the sweet Afrobeats sound.

The video shot in Canada by Seed Visuals exhibits the everyday struggle lovers or couples from different religious backgrounds go through before succeeding in the end.

“Amina” video also proves the power of love and why it is necessary for couples to stick together despite their different beliefs.

The slow-tempo jam was produced by Paris Beat and mixed by Pee on Da Beat.

Enjoy the full video below and share your thoughts with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Ramzy Amui - Asomdwee (Prod. by Kaywa) New Music Ramzy Amui - Asomdwee (Prod. by Kaywa)
New Music: Don Micky - Na You (Prod. by Gomez) New Music Don Micky - Na You (Prod. by Gomez)
New Music: Visionary - Ride or Die New Music Visionary - Ride or Die
Songs of the month: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018
Music Video: Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene Music Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene
Fake tears: MUSIGA’s Ebony tribute song backfires Fake tears MUSIGA’s Ebony tribute song backfires

Recommended Videos

Audio: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz) Audio Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz)
Audio: Pam - Bobo (Prod. by Pee GH) Audio Pam - Bobo (Prod. by Pee GH)
Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Hammer Music Video Bisa Kdei - Hammer



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Fake tears MUSIGA’s Ebony tribute song backfiresbullet
3 Ebony's Friend Watch video of Frank Kuri leading praises in Churchbullet
4 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
5 Patapaa Singer finally replies Sarkodie over Ypee’s "Meye Guy" remixbullet
6 Watch Here is how female artistes rejected Ebony Reigns'...bullet
7 Music Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
10 Wiyaala Singer to join Reggie N Bollie’s “Good Vibes”...bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft. All-starsbullet
2 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
4 She told me in my dreams that she is going home – Ebony’s sisterbullet
5 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
6 Music Video Shatta Wale - Bullet Proofbullet
7 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
8 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Hammerbullet
9 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
10 Audio slide Ebony - Shadebullet

Music

Tasha - Kotosa (Prod. by Dr Ray)
New Music Tasha - Kotosa (Prod. by Dr Ray)
Drexxx
Drexxx Meet David George Burna, the CEO of Burna Empire
Kelvin 2Much
Kelvin 2Much Afrobeats artiste is suave in new photoshoot, drops “Shury" video
Temple &amp; Yaw P - Did!
Music Video Temple & Yaw P - Did!