One of Ghana’s promising artistes, B.Botch has finally released the official music video for the remix of his single, “Banana”.

The Apollo Music signed artiste hooked up with award-winning rapper Pappy Kojo for the “Banana Remix”.

The video directed by Jenkz is a very simple but classy one.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.