news

All eyes and attention are drawn closer to the finest Ghanaian female vocalist, Rebecca Acheampong, known in the entertainment industry as Becca has released her much talked about and anticipated video, 'Sumye'.

The Zylofon Media recording artiste after releasing her finest album in 2017, 'Unveiling' got a lot of fans from both home and abroad closer to her where she had a breakthrough concert in October, last year which was attended by thousands of fans.

The song which was written and produced by Quophi Okyeame and video directed by Clarence Peters is set to be released comes to the general public who have waited for long on Monday night, April 30.

'Sumye' in the local Twi Language which refers to pillow was written to give comfort and hope to people who are passing through hell in life.

Enjoy the full video below.