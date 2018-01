news

One of SM Militants, Captan has released his first ever music video since he was signed to Shatta Wale's SM4LYF Records.

It's the music video for his song "Don't Complain" which will set the ball rolling for him this year.

"Don't Complain" talks about facing the realities of life and doing everything possible to make it.

The video was directed by Rex -- the same director for Shatta Michy's "Cheating".

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views with us.