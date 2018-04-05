Music Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware

news

2016 VGMA "Unsung" nominee, Deon Boakye has dropped a classic wedding song, titled "Ma Ware".

"Ma Ware" is a Twi phrase which translates as 'I've married' and it's a perfect title for the concept of the song.

The Afrobeats/Highlife tune which targets wedding ceremonies is already enjoying airplay on Ghanaian radio and TV stations.

The song comes with a video of a wedding ceremony.

Deon tells Pulse.com.gh that "the song was specially made for a friend who recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend. I dedicate this song for them. They were featured in the music video."

"Ma Ware" was produced by Peewezel and the video directed by Benn Koppoe. Enjoy below.