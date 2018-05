24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian radio/TV disc jockey cum record producer DJ YoGa has released the official visual for his latest Afro-trap single, titled “Rumour” which features Reed Drago.

The video is an Afrocentric display of Trap life as well as the lifestyle his record label, WiLDMONKi Group.

The video directed by Finn Mensah also portrays Ghana’s beauty.

DJ YoGa has stated that this is his first official video off of his upcoming debut album, titled “The AfroTrap”.

He will be releasing more videos from the album before the album drops.

Enjoy the new video below.