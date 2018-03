24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Afrobeats songstress Eazzy has finally dropped the official music video for her 2017 released banger, titled "Power".

The song released in August 2017 was produced by TBeat and features Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

"Power" comes with energetic and choreography filled music video directed by Lex McCarthy.

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your candid views with us.