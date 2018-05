news

After weeks of high anticipation, rapper Edem has released the official music video for his April-released single, titled “Love Me”.

Directed by Nana Asihene, the classic visual throws light on complex relationship issues.

The video is an emotional one, as it portrays how some relationship issues cannot be resolved but the only solution is to allow one walk out.

The video was released on Sunday, May 20, to mark the VRMG imprint owner's birthday.

“Love Me” was produced by Nigerian record producer, Lekki.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.