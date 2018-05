24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

EL Magnifico is gradually cementing his name as one of the best Afrobeat stars in recent years.

The former student of Datus School Complex in recent time has released top charting songs.

"Bêlê", according to the singer, is a new dance trend to take over soon.

The song was produced by DJ Sixon and video directed by Famous People.

He is currently signed to King M Entertainment.

Watch the video below: