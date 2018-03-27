Music Video: Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Peacock, who is known for his autochthonous fashion sense, didn’t disappoint as he ups his swag game alongside the Gospel in “Spiritual Commando” music video.

  • Published:
Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando play

Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando
Australia-based Ghanaian Urban Gospel musician Jay Peacock has dropped the official music video for his latest masterpiece, titled “Spiritual Commando”.

The video directed by Laststop, portrays the concept of the song in a precise manner.

“If you are Christian who love Gospel songs then this a very inspiring song that will encourage you to know you are the command and chief of your destiny.

You are created in the image of God, power and life lies on your tongue declare and it shall be established,” Jay Peacock stated upon releasing the music video on YouTube.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

