Juni Hype - Lock off + Giver of Life


Music Video Juni Hype - Lock off + Giver of Life

Juni Hype is back with some visuals of his latest 2018 hit singles “Giver of Life" and "Lock Off".

Ciroma Music’s multi-talented artiste and performer, Juni Hype, is back with some visuals of his latest 2018 hit singles “Giver of Life" and "Lock Off".

" Giver of Life" is a track he did on the award-winning producer, Brainy Beatz's "Trending" (Attitude Riddim) and made a cameo appearance in the music video.

"Lock Off", on the other hand,  is a spanking new visual.

The two music videos were directed by Kofi Awuah II.

 

Juni Hype, keeps getting better like a fine wine, and we can testify with these new songs which are a fusion of Afrobeats Reggae and Dancehall.

This is definitely a new wave as he has shown his fans once more he is multi-talented with his iconic music teaming up with prolific producer “Brainy Beatz”

Watch out for more project in 2018 from Ciroma Music but for now, enjoy “Giver of Life" and "Lock Off" music video below.

