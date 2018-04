24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and record producer, KiDi is out with a video for his first 2018 single, titled "Adiepena".

The video directed by Rex his 2017 smash hit single, titled "Odo".

KiDi, who gained 6 nominations at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, worked with producer Dat Beat God on his latest project.

Enjoy the full video which was released under Lynx Entertainment record label below.