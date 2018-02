news

Ghanaian Hip-hop musicians, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker have finally dropped the official music video for “Up and Awake”.

The song was taken from the BBnZ Live label duo’s joint project “Pen and Paper” and it features Tema-based rising musician Kwesi Arthur.

The video directed by Esianyo Kumodzi gives an account of black history.

Scenes of activities reminiscent of the transatlantic slave trade which spanned from the middle of the 15th century to the end of the 19th century are displayed in the video.

