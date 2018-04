24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Highlife/Hiplife musician Kofi Kinaata has finally dropped the official music video for his fairly hit single, titled “Play”.

The video, directed by Xbills Ebenezer features some fierce choreography performance from both male and female dance groups.

“Play” music video also features cameo appearances from top Ghanaian comedians; Jacinta, DKB, Foster Romanus, Jeneral Nta Tia, 2 Idiots, Itz Lekzy and Clemento Suarez.

Enjoy the full video for the party song below.