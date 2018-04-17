Music Video: Mantse AY - Nyame Watse

news

From the neighbourhood of Teshie emerges a new sensation in the Ghanaian music industry called Mantse A.Y.

Mantse AY burst into the scene about eight (8) month ago and has released nine (9) singles which are enjoying major air plays.

He recently released a music video for one of his current bangers titled “Nyame Watse”.

In the song, Mantse AY seeks to understand the rational why God is taking too long a time to bless his hustle. Every young and hardworking person deserves to enjoy the fruit their of sweat but it seems that while others are prospering in their work, God is delaying on others’ side.

Mantse AY focuses his lyrics towards the struggles and challenges most young adults are facing today.

In his own words he said, “The reason why I got into music was to put the street voice out there. My music is about life and the hustle some youth are going through and I wanna be the voice for every street hustler”.

Mantse AY is definitely one of the promising upcoming musicians in 2018 and all music lovers should keep a close eye on him. He has the edge which is the Ga rap that has been missing in the industry for a while now.

Perhaps we will have Edem as the King of Ewe rap, Sarkodie as the king of Twi rap and Mantse AY as the king of Ga rap. The sky is the limit.