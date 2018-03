news

After delivering solid serial solo hits - "Sade", "Mama" and "Che Che", DMW pop star Mayorkun teams up Davido for his first release of the year 2018 titled "Bobo".

The latest offering from "The Mayor of Lagos" is a hit on arrival, already stamping the phrase "Na money be fine bobo"... in the Nigerian pop culture not-forgetting the lush production and stellar vocals from Mayorkun and his guest, which places "Bobo" as a certified smash.

Just before commencing his U.S tour, which will see Mayorkun perform in over 16 cities starting in Atlanta and ending in New York; the superstar was unleashed the Clarence Peters directed visual for "Bobo" and it is a spectacle.

Watch the Lush and Killertunes produced banger come to life below