news

WiLDMONKi Tribe’s artiste Reed Drago has released the official music video for his latest banger, titled “Speaking Lies”.

"Speaking Lies" is a Hip-hop song which summarizes the various conspiracy theories, religious beliefs and the economic situation that surrounds us in Ghana and the world at Large.

The visual is an artistic and theatric display of the lyrics to the song.

Enjoy the video directed by Finn Mensah below.