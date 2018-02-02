Music Video Samklef - Skelebe feat. Akon

news

KonLive signee, Samklef, a popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, has released his new single titled, “Skelebe” which features superstar act and Konvict Music chief, Akon.

The audio which goes public from this day, also has a brand new video (which was shot at locations in Lagos Island and Lekki, Nigeria) to spice up the long anticipation.

The single is under the auspices of Konvict Kulture Record Label and KES Entertainment Record Label - a joint venture partnership with Konvict Kulture, Entreeg and Simcol Entertainment.

And on why the choice of Akon for the feature, let it be reminded that the 2017 richest African musician, according to Forbes Africa, is known to have launched the careers of Lady Gaga and T-Pain – so it is in order to spur the career of such a talented all-round entertainer in the person of Samklef.

As part of his resume, Samklef has worked with a range of Nigerian artists contributing significantly to Wizkid's debut album, "Superstar" – where he produced six records on the successful debut album that brought him (Wizkid) to the limelight.

He has also worked with other acts like Skales, Durella, Ice Prince, Olamide, and Sunny Neji amongst others.

During the BET Africa events for the 2017 BET Awards Week, Samklef performed his international hit, "Molowo Noni", to a standing-only-room crowd at the Sayers club in Hollywood, California.

As of the time of this release, we asked Rozina Negusei, CEO of En-Treeg Records and Akon's wife, on why sign on the artiste, she responded, “My team is very impressed with Samklef's professionalism. He has worked with Sound Factory, Flow Records, Smashers Records, Back 2 Black, Mindfalls, Exp & i360 and S.O & U. He is a certified hitmaker with great stage presence and a master at engaging any music-loving crowd.”

Watch video here.