Music Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Rako seems to have issues with fellow musicians -- his latest single, titled "Mic Check" tells it all.

In the video for his song produced by Kin Dee, Shatta Wale fired 'missiles' at fellow musicians and indirectly called out his arc rival Stonebwoy.

He made many references in the song, which sounds like he has been hurt.

But, in the end of the slow-tempo jam, he claims this is not a diss song but if anyone tries, he would release the real diss song.

