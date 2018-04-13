Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check


In the video for his song produced by Kin Dee, Shatta Rako fired 'missiles' at fellow musicians and indirectly called out his arc rival Stonebwoy.

Shatta Rako - Mic Check

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Rako seems to have issues with fellow musicians -- his latest single, titled "Mic Check" tells it all.

He made many references in the song, which sounds like he has been hurt.

But, in the end of the slow-tempo jam, he claims this is not a diss song but if anyone tries, he would release the real diss song.

Enjoy the full song below and don't forget to share your candid videos with us.

