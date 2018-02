24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Musician and record producer, Shatta Wale has dropped the official music video for "Bullet Proof" -- a song released in the year 2017.

The mid-tempo Afrobeats single comes with a classic all-African costume-themed music video shot at a beach in Accra.

Directed by Sesan, the video features cameo appearances from Instagram star Hajia4Real and parents of Internet sensation, SDK.

Enjoy the full music video below.