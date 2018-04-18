Music Video: Strongman - Life Freestyle

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Strongman fulfils his promise to the fans with a freestyle video titled ‘Life’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Strongman - Life Freestyle
Ghanaian rapper Strongman fulfils his promise to the fans with a freestyle video titled ‘Life’.

The rapper talks about life from its perspective and how one has to believe in themselves in all tthey do. This comes off as a slight spin-off from his main projects after releasing the ‘Baby Girl’ song which featured Kuame Eugene.

Accorded the accolade ‘The Country;s Favorite Wordsmith’, Strongman uses this freestyle to satisfy his long hiatus from hardcore rap with his well-known command over the Twi dialect.

To get all music and rap song lovers satisfied, the rapper flows in the usual Twi language but adds English, bits of Fante and pidgin to spice things up.

Production credit goes to Tubhani Muzik and video directed by Wood Films.

 

