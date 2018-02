news

Equatorial Guinea’s songstress Vanilla Karr announces a new single titled ‘Odo Yewu’. The song features award-winning Ghanaian highlife singer Bisa Kdei and produced by Mix Masta Garzy.

Known in real life as Natividad Karr Borilo, She made her first recordings with her father Samuelin Productions in 2007.

In 2011 she took part in her first competition in the Spanish Cultural Center, these first steps to the general public and gets her first appreciation.

She became an independent artist and invested all her savings while travelling in neighbouring countries Cameroon, Gabon.

The exceptional video was directed by one of the best directors Jeff Attiogbe in France and David Nicole Say from Ghana.

Watch the video below: