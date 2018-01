24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Afro-Dancehall/Afrobeats newcomer Wan Man Tawuzen has finally dropped the music video for his latest single, titled "Money Mad".

The track which features Afro-Dancehall genius Epixode blends elements of Afrobeats into a banging Afro-dancehall groove that's solidly set in the powerful style of African dance music.

The video was shot on locations in Accra and directed by sensational new director Mr Bombastic.

Enjoy the full video by the Afroklikkz/Tawuzen Movement record label artiste below.