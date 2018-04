24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Xtwo Entertainment label frontman, Ypee has dropped his second music video of the year 2018.

The video for the song, titled "You The One'' features Lynx Entertainment label signee Kuami Eugene.

Directed by Willkings Avono, the standard music video portrays the need to satisfy one's partner in relationship and why it's necessary to fight for what you believe in.

Enjoy the full video below and don't forget to share your views with us.