news

Hiplife act Nana Boroo is back after a long absence from the Music scenes.

The song features award-winning rapper Sarkodie and produced by Street beats known for producing bangers.

The song according to the Bolinga Nation President is the first for the year and more to come in coming months.

Boroo’s music was selected as the official music from Ghana for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He has performed on many platforms, including the launch of 2010 World Cup in Ghana.

Listen to the song below: