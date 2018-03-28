Home > Entertainment > Music >

Nana Yaa to host 'Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa' April 1


Nana Yaa Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1

"My Hunny" hitmaker is set to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ on April 1.

  Published:
Nana Yaa to host  ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1 play

Nana Yaa to host  ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
With her current banger "My Hunny" everyone’s favourite song of the moment, songstress Nana Yaa is hosting a show this Easter called: ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’.

The event is set for Sunday - April 1st at the + 233 Jazz bar and Grill. Nana Yaa will be live in concert with the Deep Wave band and it promises to be super fun.

In talking about the event, Nana Yaa said: "I have not had a concert at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill for a while now; so guys this one is very special to me."

play Nana Yaa to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1

READ MORE: Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song

She also mentioned that the show will be an Easter to remember therefore everyone who loves good music from old school down to the current banger "My Hunny" should come out and support.

Nana Yaa noted she chose Easter Sunday for the special reason of it; that is togetherness and love.

Come out with your friends and family lets spread some love and vibe to some good music from NanaYaa and the deep wave band.

Save the date Sunday, April 1 at the + 233 Jazz bar and Grill.

