Asumadu - Youth Anthem feat. Mr Herry (Prod. by Mr Herry)


New Music Asumadu - Youth Anthem feat. Mr Herry (Prod. by Mr Herry)

Asumadu is on the path of making major strides this year as he releases yet another potential banger.

Asumadu - Youth Anthem feat. Mr Herry (Prod. by Mr Herry) play

Asumadu - Youth Anthem feat. Mr Herry (Prod. by Mr Herry)
One of Ghana's best new DJs and rapper, Asumadu is on the path of making major strides this year as he releases yet another potential banger.

The song, titled "Youth Anthem" features record producer Mr Herry, and it's a captivating song that seeks to charge the youth to work hard, enjoy the moment and make good use of every opportunity.

This time, Asumadu goes hard with brilliant punchlines on the mid-tempo heavy bass Hip-hop record.

He told Pulse.com.gh that this is just the beginning of the year. He said he has bunch of records on the waiting list and will soon make them available to his followers.

Enjoy "Youth Anthem" below and don't forget to share your views with us.

