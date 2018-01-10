Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music :  Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod. by Guilty Beatz)


New Music Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod. by Guilty Beatz)

"Hammer" is off Bisa Kdei's upcoming "Highlife Konnect" album, which is scheduled to be out a few weeks from now.

  Published:
Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod. by Guilty Beatz) play

Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod. by Guilty Beatz)
Finally, the much-awaited song from Bisa Kdei is here to spice up your playlist.

Titled "Hammer", this is indeed a year starter song, and just like the usual Bisa Kdei, the song will motivate and inspire you to keep pushing harder in life, for there is a success after the struggle.

READ MORE: Singer Philpa Baafi claims God directed her to ‘sell’ "GO High" to NPP

The album according to Black Legendary Music label will feature a couple of artistes in Africa and will have most songs recorded and performed live.

"Hammer" is just a snippet of the great songs "Highlife Konnect" album has.

Production credit goes to Guilty Beatz.

Stream or download the new jam below.

