New Music :  Bisa Kdei - Hammer (Prod. by Guilty Beatz)

"Hammer" is off Bisa Kdei's upcoming "Highlife Konnect" album, which is scheduled to be out a few weeks from now.
Titled "Hammer", this is indeed a year starter song, and just like the usual Bisa Kdei, the song will motivate and inspire you to keep pushing harder in life, for there is a success after the struggle.
"Hammer" is just a snippet of the great songs "Highlife Konnect" album has.
Production credit goes to Guilty Beatz.
Stream or download the new jam below.