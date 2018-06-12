Pulse.com.gh logo
New Music: Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay)


New Music Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay)

Blakk Rasta's latest record can best be described as a typical afro-pop with a fast rhythmic pace, that can be able to keep party goers and club patronizers on their feet, for a long time.

Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay) play

Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay)
​Popular Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, drops an unusual song from his known identity, Reggae.

The song, titled "Dede", can best be described as a typical afro-pop with a fast rhythmic pace, that can be able to keep party goers and club patronizers on their feet, for a long time. The lastest from Rasta, portrays his versatility at producing songs from other genres.

The song, whose riff guitar, was taken from a local Beninois folksong; was later modified and re-written by Angelique Kidjo, also from Benin with the title "Batonga" released in 1991.

Blakk Rasta, who over the period has released lots of popular reggae songs with "Obama" as one; has eight (8) albums to his credit.

