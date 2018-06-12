New Music: Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay)

Blakk Rasta's latest record can best be described as a typical afro-pop with a fast rhythmic pace, that can be able to keep party goers and club patronizers on their feet, for a long time.
The song, titled "Dede", can best be described as a typical afro-pop with a fast rhythmic pace, that can be able to keep party goers and club patronizers on their feet, for a long time. The lastest from Rasta, portrays his versatility at producing songs from other genres.
Blakk Rasta, who over the period has released lots of popular reggae songs with "Obama" as one; has eight (8) albums to his credit.