news

Ghanaian songwriter and Highlife star, Dada Hafco is back again with another potential banger, titled "Yebewu Nti".

"Yebewu Nti" is a popular Akan adage that encourages everyone to have a reason to live and appreciate life despite the many obstacles.

In the song, the vocalist applies the adage and motivates his listeners to go through life and forget about whatever happens.

He employed one of Ghana's most sought after producers, DDT for the song production work.