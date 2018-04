news

Afrobeats musician Deon Boakye recruits Burniton Music Group signed artiste, Kelvyn Boy, for the remix of his fairly hit single, titled "Malaika".

The original song, which dropped a few months ago, make a little wave but now has a remix featuring the 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste" winner.

"Malaika", produced by Jeri Beatz, appreciates and hails African women.

It was released under Samini's High Grade Family record label -- a signed that he might be already signed on to the label.

Enjoy the full track below.