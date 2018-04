news

Black Avenue Muziklabel in-house producer, DJ Breezy has hooked up with label mate Dahlin Gage and AMG Business label artiste Medikal for a potential Easter banger, titled “Kimpinstik”.

The term ‘Kimpinstik’ comes from the viral video where a young man who had qualms with a friend visited Kempinski Hotel in Accra for dinner but struggled to mention the hotel’s name.

DJ Breezy produced this song himself.

Enjoy the full track below and don’t forget to share your views.