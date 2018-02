news

Ghanaian rising male vocalist, Don Micky has officially kick-started 2018 with a brand new potential banger, titled "Na You".

The song, released under Swiss Entertainment record label, talks about deeply falling in love with some and taking any type of risk just to keep them around.

"Na You" is a mid-tempo Afrobeats jam and suits any party occasion.

The production credit goes to young sound engineer, Gomez.

Enjoy the full sound below and don't forget to share your candid view with us.