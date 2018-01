news

One of the fast-rising rap artistes, Don Money Maker has ushered in the new year with a potential banger, titled “Ink Wom”.

The Italy-based Ghanaian recording artiste who has over the years proven his worth and skill at fluent rap decided to kick-start the year with a danceable tune instead of a hard-core.

In the mid-tempo Afrobeats song, the Money Maker Music and Jeff Jam Entertainment frontman brags about how deep and better he is in terms of rap and his unique lifestyle.

The song was produced by multiple hitmaker, Tubhani Beatz.

Download, listen and don’t forget to share your views with us.