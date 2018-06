news

VRMG label frontman Edem has finally dropped his highly anticipated song titled "Father".

Produced by Master Garzy, the Afro-pop song talks about one trusting in God and staying committed to him.

Edem blends his native dialect Ewe, English and Pidgin in the song, creating a familiar sound for every ear.

Download and listen to the song below and don't forget share your views with us.