Ghanaian songstress, Efya is no stranger to making hit songs, however what I think shocks the world, is her ability to teach and entertain at the same time.

Like old folk songs, almost every Efya classic, leaves a message on Unity, Love and with this new one, Gender.

The award winning sensation, who is up for best reggae/dancehall song, at the upcoming VGMA’s for her 2017 reggae classic, seemed poised to empower the feminine gender on this song; painting the woman as a strong pillar of our world and then urging for her to be respected.

The songstress, brings the discussion on a woman’s place in this world, to the table on this song. Bringing the issue closer to reality, with lyrics that explain and an instrumental that was tailored by Demsa, to provide nothing but unlimited groove.

