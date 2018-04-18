Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)


New Music: Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)

Enam has a powerful voice that will pierce through your heart when listening.

Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz) play

Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)
She sings like no other: call her Enam -The Afro-Mannequin.  The young Ghanaian/Nigerian songstress has a powerful voice that will pierce through your heart when listening.

She participated in the 2014 Remix Edition of the Vodafone Icon, poised to achieve her dreams of becoming a renowned music super star she continues in doing music and her versatility is clearly shown in her style and delivery.

Enam is a burgeoning Afro-pop /Soul musician who can switch between all genres at any time.  The independent artiste under her new management Auzy media released colourful brand images for commercial use.

The fair and slim beautiful stature fits perfectly into her simple costumes that identify her as Mannequin. The female artist releases her debut single this year “Manna”.

“Manna” which features the controversial Artist Lord paper, as the name suggest “Manna”  is  a prayer for the normal the hustling youth  .it is a trap song which will set as an eye opener for other females in the industry.

Enam's soothing voice was heard on Strong man's 'Baby' and Flowking Stone's 'My Judgement and “Koto Line” with Asante de Alpha.

Download and listen to “Manna” below.

