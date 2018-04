news

Afrobeats/Highlife performer and record producer, Ephraim has finally released his most-talked about single, titled “God Bless You”.

The Afrobeats song is a follow up to his first 2018 banger titled “I Want To Be Rich” featuring Opanka.

The mid-tempo jam, which was co-produced by himself and Grammy credited Ghanaian producer, Killbeatz, is a remarkable masterpiece that seeks to motivate and inspire listeners to achieve higher heights.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.