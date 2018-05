24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Promising Ghanaian rap artiste FaReed has finally dropped his most hyped first single of the year 2018.

The track, titled “Ligidi” features 3Music Awards 2018 ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year” winner, Maccasio.

Produced by Liquid Beatz, the track talks about pampering women and giving them what every man needs to give to his woman.

“Ligidi” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats jam which suits every party moment.

