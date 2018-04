24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rap star Flowking Stone is back again with another potential banger, titled "Shake For Daddy".

The song, which is purely a dance jam, features one of Ghana's hottest artistes at the moment, Patapaa.

Flowking Stone opens the track with some 'killer' verse while Patapaa ends with his usual fun-filled verse.

The song was produced by WillisBeatz.

Enjoy below.