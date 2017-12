24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

NKZ Music label owner, Guru has an advice for every Ghanaian.

In Guru's latest, titled "Twia Obia Bor", he advises everyone to 'dawg friends' (pay attention to no one) and focus on 'making money'.

The song produced by Tipsy is a Hiplife and Afrobeats fused mid-tempo jam.

Download, listen and share your views with us.