Australia-based Ghanaian Gospel star Jay Peacock has bounced back with another Urban Gospel masterpiece, titled "N'adom".

"N'adom", an Akan phrase which literally means 'His grace' (referring to God), is Jay's second single of the year 2018.

The mid-tempo jam talks about the blessings one receives from God and why Christians should be appreciative.

The Jay Music imprint owner put together some basic and relatable verses and the outcome was awesome.

"N'adom" production credit goes to one of the most sought-after record producers, B'Cole.

