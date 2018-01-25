New Music: Joyce Blessing - I Swerve You (Prod. by Linkin)

news

2017 saw quite an ecstatic musical proficiency from Ghana's top Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing.

Following the release of her 2017 buzzing eight (8) song set album christened "Agyebum", Joyce Blessing maintained the lead as the much loved and discussed Ghanaian gospel artiste with her indelible stage artistry.

The multiple award-winning singer has once again commenced another beautiful year on a very good note with a new sensational gospel single.

The song dubbed "I Swerve You" is tipped by many to be one of the biggest Gospel songs to hit Africa.

Joyce Blessing highlights God's special protection over her life parading a great deal of awe-inspiring lyrical content in the song produced by Zylofon Music's homespun producer called Linkin.

The “Boot 4 Boot” singer divulged she is ready to entrench the shores of her ministry.

"My management and I have done so much work concerning my ministry in Ghana and it is about time we look at the African continent as well. Inasmuch as we want to project the word of God through our songs, we should not limit ourselves to just our territories.

This year we are storming Africa with some tours to preach the gospel which will be announced soon. I believe my new single ‘I Swerve You’ will do very well looking at the feedback I'm receiving from both Ghanaians and other Africans as well few days after its release,” she Said.

The Ghanaian gospel star is known for songs like Boot 4 Boot, “Agyebum”, “La Mia Praise”, “Monko Moakyi” (Move Back), “Heavy Price” and more.

Stream the song below.