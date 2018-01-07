Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)

news

Ciroma Music’s multi-talented artiste and performer, Juni Hype is starting 2018 with a fire tune titled “Duppy”.

The song, according to fans, is a direct response to another up and coming musician from Osu, Accra known as Future Conquerer. Future, in a song “Iskoki” released back in December, called out his fellow Dancehall musician Juni Hype.

In the potential banger, Juni Hype claims he is set to take over Dancehall music in his hood and all of Africa/Africa.

Juni’s input on the beat is exceptional. He produced some energetic lyrics on “Duppy” – a song produced by award-winning producer, Brainy Beatz.

Stream or download the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.