Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)

In the potential banger, Juni Hype claims he is set to take over Dancehall music in his hood and all of Africa/Africa.
The song, according to fans, is a direct response to another up and coming musician from Osu, Accra known as Future Conquerer. Future, in a song “Iskoki” released back in December, called out his fellow Dancehall musician Juni Hype.
Juni’s input on the beat is exceptional. He produced some energetic lyrics on “Duppy” – a song produced by award-winning producer, Brainy Beatz.
Stream or download the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.