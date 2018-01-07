Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music :  Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)


New Music Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)

In the potential banger, Juni Hype claims he is set to take over Dancehall music in his hood and all of Africa/Africa.

Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz) play

Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
Ciroma Music’s multi-talented artiste and performer, Juni Hype is starting 2018 with a fire tune titled “Duppy”.

The song, according to fans, is a direct response to another up and coming musician from Osu, Accra known as Future Conquerer. Future, in a song “Iskoki” released back in December, called out his fellow Dancehall musician Juni Hype.

Juni’s input on the beat is exceptional. He produced some energetic lyrics on “Duppy” – a song produced by award-winning producer, Brainy Beatz.

Stream or download the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer.

